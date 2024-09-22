Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 12,979 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after buying an additional 4,390,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,296,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after acquiring an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,222,000 after purchasing an additional 366,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEMG stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

