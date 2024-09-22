Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 13,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,083,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after buying an additional 2,043,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

