Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $921.49 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $895.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 442,229 shares of company stock valued at $410,002,456 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

