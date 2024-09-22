Elrond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.57 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $27.70 or 0.00044298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $760.02 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,433,503 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
