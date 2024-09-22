Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $429,152.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,100,494 coins and its circulating supply is 81,100,106 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

