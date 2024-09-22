Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $56,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $27,954,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,034 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -338.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

