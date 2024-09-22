Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359,406 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $78,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 390.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.37 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

