Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $37.53 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 203,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

