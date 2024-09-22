Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $52.64 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,166 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Amphenol stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.