Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68,023 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $54,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.37 and its 200 day moving average is $337.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

