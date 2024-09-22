Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,697 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.38% of AES worth $47,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

