Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Entegris worth $76,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

