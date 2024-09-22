EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

