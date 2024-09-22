EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $46.11 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.
