Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.60 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $54.60 million and $279,892.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,719.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.01 or 0.00536750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00277229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00076410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,579,868 coins and its circulating supply is 77,580,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

