Estabrook Capital Management Sells 64 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $204.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

