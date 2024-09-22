Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.94 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $4.94 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,133,018,336 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,129,821,119.2343783. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10055449 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7,200,143.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

