Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.42 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Everdome has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $950,361.74 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,706,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

