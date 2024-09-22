EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

