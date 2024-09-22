EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 126.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 5.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.