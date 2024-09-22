EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 489,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $40,092,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $11,204,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

NASDAQ VC opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

