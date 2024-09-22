Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

