Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

