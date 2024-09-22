Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $252.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $253.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

