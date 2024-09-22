Fairscale Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,503 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welltower by 88.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

WELL stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

