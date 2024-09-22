Fairscale Capital LLC Takes $177,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

