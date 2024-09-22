Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

XOM opened at $115.27 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a market cap of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.