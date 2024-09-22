Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $840.91

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.91 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.36). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.25), with a volume of 1,553,198 shares trading hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 842.16.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 3,114.75%.
Insider Activity
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
