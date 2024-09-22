First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 681,080 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 596,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,153.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 559,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

