First City Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $66,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 578,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 548,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crane NXT by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 219,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXT opened at $59.00 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

