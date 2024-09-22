First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $3.07 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,941,366,062 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,941,366,061.86. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00034852 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $2,525,692,224.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.