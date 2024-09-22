Gala (GALA) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $704.60 million and $56.47 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,777,787,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,753,627,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

