Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Glacier Bancorp worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

