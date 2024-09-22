Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $27.18 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

