Gnosis Hits Market Capitalization of $431.55 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $431.55 million and $2.20 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $166.65 or 0.00261534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

