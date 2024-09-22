Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $454.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

