Guild of Guardians Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $97,095.93 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

