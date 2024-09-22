Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

