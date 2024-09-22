Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

