Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 940.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,186,000 after buying an additional 285,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,389 shares of company stock worth $14,231,188. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $644.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.82 and its 200 day moving average is $631.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

