Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.67

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and traded as low as $26.00. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1,117 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

