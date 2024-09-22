Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.60 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.72 million and $4.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,460,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

