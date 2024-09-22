HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

