Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $26.02 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.37, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,769 shares of company stock worth $34,760,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

