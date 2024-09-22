Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 784,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320,651 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.98 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $296.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.23 and its 200 day moving average is $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

