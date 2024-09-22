Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Position Increased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSCU opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

