iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

