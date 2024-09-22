Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $148.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

