Jito (JTO) Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $246.83 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jito has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00262880 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,816,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.21231751 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $16,749,318.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

