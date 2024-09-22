John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.58

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as high as $13.80. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 12,503 shares.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

