John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.58

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as high as $13.80. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 12,503 shares.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
